FM 1160 crash kills EC man Saturday

An El Campo man was killed Saturday morning north of Louise when he apparently missed a curve on FM 1160 South.

The one-vehicle crash took place shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, just south of FM 1300. “An individual living near the crash site heard it occur and called 9-1-1,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said Tuesday.

