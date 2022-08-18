FM 1160 crash kills EC man Saturday

An El Campo man was killed Saturday morning north of Louise when he apparently missed a curve on FM 1160 South.
The one-vehicle crash took place shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, just south of FM 1300. “An individual living near the crash site heard it occur and called 9-1-1,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said Tuesday.
Nothing could be done to save 21-year-old Fabian Martinez despite the arrival of El Campo EMS.
His 2020 Dodge Ram “was traveling south on FM 1160, it left the road to the right, went airborne and struck an embankment. The driver was not wearing a seat belt,” Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard told the Leader-News.
State Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the crash, trying to put together what may have caused Martinez to fail to negotiate the roughly S-curve in the roadway. The vehicle was airborne about 40 feet.
“The vehicle was heavily damaged,” Srubar said.
Louise Volunteer Fire Department sent five firefighters to the scene, according to LVFD Chief Tommy Johnson. The crew helped shut down the roadway and cut through the driver’s door of the truck to gain access to Martinez.
An autopsy has been ordered and will be conducted by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office.
