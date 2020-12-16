The latest rise in El Campo COVID-19 positive cases comes as El Campo Memorial Hospital staff await the first shipments of a trial vaccine.
There were 82 active cases involving people with El Campo area addresses as of Monday, according to data released by the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
Of that, 12 were receiving in-patient care at ECMH.
The census number, ECMH spokeswoman Donna Mikeska said, is “somewhat of a rise in the past month, but there are no capacity issues.”
County wide, the OEM reported 141 active cases with 1,987 total people infected since the coronavirus that produced an ongoing global pandemic first arrived in Texas; 189 in the last 14 days.
The Department of State Health Services puts the active case count at 178.
Nationally more than 300,000 have died from the virus this year with the death toll nearing 24,000 in Texas.
The state lists the Wharton County death toll at 71 while the county still places it at 63.
“We have freezers and are awaiting our allotment (of the vaccine),” Mikeska said, but did not add when that was anticipated.
“We will follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC and various governmental agencies,” she said. ”Frontline staff will be the first to receive the vaccine.”
State guidelines call for hospital staff and first responders to receive the voluntary two-shot vaccine first followed by nursing home residents.
It’s still unknown when the general public may be able to receive its first dose, but state officials have warned that could be weeks if not months away.
Four sites in Texas received 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday with 19 more expected to receive 75,075 doses Tuesday.
By the end of this week, 224,250 doses of vaccine will have been distributed statewide.
“It will take a matter of months to manufacture and distribute enough vaccine for everyone who wants to be vaccinated. Until then, people should continue to prevent transmission of COVID-19 by wearing a mask and maintaining a social distance while around people they don’t live with, staying home when possible, and washing their hands frequently,” DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said.
