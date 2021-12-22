Jill Hensley, officer No. 215, is now on duty.
Thursday, Dec. 16, was a big day for 9-year-old Jill, who had a dream come true as she was presented with her own uniform, stuffed K-9 dogs, and was formally sworn in by Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar in a special ceremony coordinated by Jennifer Cantu of the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office.
Jill, the daughter of Roxanne Hensley, had a relapse of her leukemia, this time taking away her eyesight. She was first diagnosed with leukemia in her bone marrow in 2017 during Hurricane Harvey. She relapsed with the cancer in her spinal fluid in March of 2020, just in time for the pandemic.
“The pressure was too much for her optical nerves,” Roxanne Hensley said.
Although it is still not known if she will be able to see again, she will always have the memory of an afternoon where members of the Wharton Police Department, the sheriff’s office and the district attorney’s office came together to make her one of their own.
Several law enforcement officers crowded into a conference room to watch while Jill unwrapped a box and slowly unveiled a uniform, vest, hat, belt, baton and other plastic accouterments to make a complete junior officer uniform.
She was also given a badge and uniform patches, along with two stuffed K-9 dogs and treats of cookies and punch.
For Jill, however, that paled in comparison to going outside and sitting in the driver’s seat of a police vehicle where she got to turn on lights and sirens and was sworn in by Srubar.
“It was cool! It was my first time in a cop car,” she said. “I was pushing a lot of buttons.”
Cantu came up with the idea to honor Jill after learning she wanted to have a uniform and become a cop. Jill said she wanted that, “because it’s entertaining and fun. It’s very interesting.”
Jill is a fourth grader at Wharton Elementary School, but is currently being taught at home. Her mother said she learned to read braille in a week and has adapted very quickly to a new way of life.
Now, in addition to her studies, she will answer the call as “Hensley 215.”
And although she wants to be able to write tickets, she promises not to give one to her mom – at least not yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.