El Campo voters returned the lone incumbent seeking re-election Saturday along with a former councilman and past candidate.
Technically, El Campo voters participated in one of three separate elections with District 1 residents deciding upon Steve Ward, a past councilman; District 2 for Tom Coblentz, winning office in his second attempt; and in District 4 residents opted to keep incumbent John Hancock Jr.
Only 411 total votes were cast among the three races with the most – 187 – coming from District 2 which has historically low turnouts. This year, however, District 1 holds the dubious honor of lowest voter turnout with just 40 people going to the polls.
El Campo had 4,606 registered to vote for the three positions making it an 9 percent turnout for the election as a whole.
Ward will take office Wednesday winning 23 to 17 over John VonDerAu.
It was a tight race from the start in District 1 with Ward leading by just one vote, 13 to 12, after the early box was counted. On Election Day, Ward picked up another 10 votes while VonDerAu could muster just five.
With 1,348 people registered, the election had a measly 3 percent turnout to name Ward as the replacement for Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez who opted not to seek re-election.
Ward, a managing partner in Southern Rock Energy Partners, was the District 1 representative from 2011 to 2017 before choosing not to run again.
Requests for comment from both Ward and VonDerAu were not returned by press time.
Coblentz pulled out a come-from-behind victory 96-91 over Cedric Taylor. Total turnout in this race was just shy of 16 percent with 1,176 registered to vote.
“It was a tough and grueling fight to the end. I realized that I was at a disadvantage, I had only four votes that I could count on as guaranteed just at face value. The rest had to be won by door-to-door foot work and gaining the trust of people that believed in what I had to offer,” Coblentz told the Leader-News. “I have attended the majority of city council meetings over the past two and a half years to learn how city business is done, so that I could be more prepared to represent our district. This consistent discipline shows that I am not just a whimsy smoke and mirror, here today, gone tomorrow person with a flimsy agenda.”
It actually looked like Taylor would claim the seat after early votes were counted. At that point, he had a 80 to 54 lead in the race to replace outgoing Councilwoman Gloria Harris who was required to step down as a result of term limits. Harris has served a total of 30 years on council.
The 42 votes Coblentz collected on Election Day handed him the victory as Taylor only managed 11 more on Saturday. Taylor had been endorsed by Harris.
“A loss is a loss. I accept that, but it’s kind of sad that my respect and appreciation for my challenger (a nice guy and the winner of this election) was cut short by lies and unfounded rhetoric of his wife,” Taylor told the Leader-News referring to an April 24 public comment Patsy Coblentz questioning Harris’ motives on discussing the location of one of her husband’s campaign signs.
Harris says she simply asked a resident a question regarding the sign in her yard, but Pasty Coblentz said it was a deliberate attempt to confuse a voter.
”Either way my hat’s off to a well-organized campaign. Go be (a) great representative (of) District 2,” Taylor said.
District 4 voters sent a clear message Saturday saying they wanted Hancock back on the council dais, giving him a 137 to 46 victory over challenger John Bieltz, a retired accountant. Turnout among the district’s 2,082 registered voters was not quite 9 percent.
Hancock is starting his fourth term in office, serving as the leader of the city’s blight battle, but a stern opponent of the long pending rail warehouse park.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on our council for two more years and I thank those who turned out to vote for all of the candidates, both winners and losers. However it would be great to see even more citizen participation,” Hancock said. “I look forward to working harder to clean up our town and repair our streets. But, I need even more community backing to really push the agenda.”
Hancock was well on his way to a runaway victory after the early voting box was counted leading 101 to 34 over Bieltz. During Election Day balloting, Hancock received 36 votes to Bieltz’ 12.
“I was surprised that the turnout was so low. It appears that registered voters are either not interested in local politics or feel that nothing will change so why vote,” Bieltz said. “I would like to see El Campo put more of an effort to get people to vote in these elections. Maybe put out ‘vote on xxxxx’ banners in several locations.”
Hancock came to office unopposed in 2017, replacing Ed Erwin who opted not to run again. Unopposed in 2019, Hancock faced and defeated his first challenger, Russell Hrncir, in 2021 in a 252 to 79 vote.
Hancock did not respond to a Leader-News request for comment by press time.
Ward, Coblentz and Hancock along with District 3 Councilman David Hodges will be sworn into office at a called council session today starting at 6 p.m. in council chambers, 315 E. Jackson.
Hodges, who did not draw a May challenger, did not have to face election.
