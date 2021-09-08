Public hearings are under way for state redistricting efforts, although all comments must be made online.
Each decade, the Texas Legislature draws new district boundaries based on the U.S. Census. Earlier this year, the committee held hearings in advance of the release of the 2020 Census.
Now with the results of 2020 Census released the committee once again would like to hear from Texans about the importance of new districts that will be in place from 2022 until 2032.
“All Texans will be able to register to testify remotely via Zoom from the Senate of Texas website,” Texas State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, said.” “Our government depends on your participation and I encourage you to register to testify so that residents of Senate District 18 have their voices heard.”
You can register no later than 30 minutes in advance for the Zoom meetings, visit:
Wednesday, Sept. 8, session starting at 9 a.m. – https://bit.ly/2W6sHC7
Thursday, Sept. 9, session starting at 4 p.m. – https://bit.ly/3suOKhS
Friday, Sept. 10, session starting at 10 a.m. - https://bit.ly/2WafJUb
Saturday, Sept. 11, session starting at 10 a.m. - https://bit.ly/2W80Bqx
Witnesses must complete all fields including the witness affirmation. After completing a registration form, each witness will receive a registration confirmation email that includes a link to join the videoconference and other details.
Only registered witnesses can testify before the committee. Once a name is called they will be placed into a Zoom waiting room. You must have your camera on and be visible to the Committee in order to testify. Time is limited.
If you wish to watch the regional hearing without providing testimony, you may do so at https://senate.texas.gov/events.php also watch to know when you are called to testify.
Written comments can be made at any time at https://senate.texas.gov/redistrictingcomment/. All comments and attachments received via the public-input portal are shared with all committee members and maintained in the Committee’s official records.
