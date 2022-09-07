El Campo ISD showed their support of Uvalde CISD by wearing the school’s maroon colors, Tuesday.
Uvalde students have been on leave from school and had their first day back after Labor Day weekend, Sept. 6.
The tragedy hit close to home for some, with El Campo residents having family caught in the massacre.
“My younger brother, Angel, and his wife lost their 10 year old daughter Amerie. I have a daughter (at Uvalde) as well. When I got the phone call, it was such a shock. I’m so far away, I just wanted to get there,” El Campo resident Sara Garza said. “I reached out to ECISD about the Maroon Out, and they were all for it. We wanted to unite with Uvalde and show them they aren’t alone. It’s such a blessing to see the community is standing with us. It shows me that there’s still humanity in the world. That there are people that don’t even know who I am and want to support my family. I am beyond grateful to everyone.”
El Campo students turned out in force to show their support for the students in Uvalde.
“Our turnout is probably 90 percent of our students are wearing maroon, a lot of students are participating, we had a family with a loved one from Uvalde that got some pictures with me and the assistant principal and she just loved (the turnout),” Northside Principal Rebecca Crowell said.
Northside Elementary enrolls 465 students.
Parents expressed the same sentiments both directly to ECISD staff and through their actions.
“Participation with our staff was about 98 percent and 90 percent of our students. I only heard about it on Saturday. Given the short amount of time, I’m impressed with the turn out and how (people) stepped up in just two days. You had people running around to find whatever maroon they had, over a holiday weekend that couldn’t have been easy,” Myatt Principal Mauri Couey said. “I help the kids get out in the morning in the drop off line, the parents told us they appreciated it and thanked us for participating.”
District officials wanted to show their solidarity with Uvalde CISD.
“All public schools need to be there for each other and provide support when tragedy strikes,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
“It’s important for us to show we support all students and staff. There are some things more important than others; support and solidarity for someone that suffered a tragedy and is likely still in mourning is critical.”
