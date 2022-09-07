Thank You For Being A Friend

El Campo Northside fifth grade student Ethan Manzano was one of the hundreds of ECISD students who participated in the Maroon Out in support for Uvalde CISD Tuesday. The district allowed students to wear Uvalde maroon to show support for the district’s first day back this year after the shooting on May 25.

El Campo ISD showed their support of Uvalde CISD by wearing the school’s maroon colors, Tuesday.

Uvalde students have been on leave from school and had their first day back after Labor Day weekend, Sept. 6.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.