Louise graduates from the Class of 2022-23 collected thousands of dollars to help pay for college expenses. Recipients and their donors are:.
Roy Arrambide: Coe College Award - $65,000.
Gizelle Balderas: Louise Band Boosters - $1,500, Hispanic Education Project - $500, James Henderson Family - $250.
Dominic Balsemo: U.S. Army.
Blake Beeson: Louise Academic/Athletic Booster Club Red Cord Scholarship - $150, U S Navy.
Audrey Castro: Louise Band Boosters - $1,500, Wharton County Martin Luther King Jr. -$500, Hispanic Education Project - $500.
Kylie Creager: Elizabeth Skrovan Memorial Scholarship - $600, Mid Coast Medical Systems - $500, Wharton Area Go Texan Scholarship - $750, Louise Academic/Athletic Booster Club Red Cord Scholarship - $150, Louise Academic/Athletic Booster Club - $750, Chromcak Co. - $500, Roades Family Scholarship - $1,500, Trull Foundation - $1,000, Hornet Pride - $500, Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce - $200, FFA Alumni - $750, Megan Wendel Memorial - $500, Louise VFD - $250, Louise Education Foundation - $1,250.
Kathryn Garrett: WCJC High Honor - $3,600, Young Family Foundation - $16,000, Louise Methodist Church - $300, Wharton Area A&M Club - $500, Gertrude Brezena in - $1,000, John Carleston Memorial - $200, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC - $100, Trull Foundation - $1,000, Hornet Pride - $500, Louise Education Foundation - $2250.
Zachary Gonzalez: Norman Brandl Memorial $350, Trull Foundation - $1,000, Hispanic Education Project - $500, Megan Wendel Memorial - $500.
Damian Gundelach: Louise Band Boosters - $1,500, Louise Academic/Athletic Booster Club Red Cord Scholarship - $150, Louise Academic/Athletic Booster Club - $750, Douglas and Linda Roddy Memorial - $500, Trull Foundation - $1,000, Hornet Pride - $500, Hispanic Education Project - $500.
Edgar Hernandez: Louise LULAC Council No. 2536 - $200, Trull Foundation - $1,000, Hornet Pride - $500, Louise LULAC Council No. 4536 - $200, Louise Education Foundation - $1,250.
Andrew Huerta: Louise LULAC Council No. 2536 - $200, Louise Band Boosters - $1,500, El Campo Area Workshop for the Mentally Disabled - $500, Louise Academic/Athletic Booster Club Red Cord Scholarship - $150, Wharton County Martin Luther King JR - $500, Chromcak Co. - $500, Trull Foundation - $1,000, Hornet Pride - $500, Hispanic Education Project - $500, Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce - $200, Louise Education Foundation - $1,250, Megan Wendel Memorial - $500, Louise LULAC Council No. 4536 - $200.
Alyssa Jones: Nancy Krenek Memorial Scholarship - $500, United Ag - $500, Wharton Area Go Texan Scholarship - $750, Louise Academic/Athletic Booster Club Red Cord Scholarship - $150, Louise Academic/Athletic Booster Club - $750, El Campo Area Lions Club - $200, Tarleton President’s Award - $8,700, Wharton County Youth Fair - $2500, Trull Foundation - $1,000, Hornet Pride - $500, FFA Alumni - $750, Louise Education Foundation - $1,250.
Kayleigh Kocurek: Hochheim Prairie Branch No. 32 - $500, Wharton Area Go Texan Scholarship - $750, Louise Academic/Athletic Booster Club Red Cord Scholarship - $150, Louise Academic/Athletic Booster Club - $750, El Campo Area Lions Club - $200, Wharton County Ext Agency - $400, Bluebonnet Extension Agency $200, Photos by Callie Grandparents Scholarship - $500, Erin Thonsgaard Memorial - $800, Trull Foundation - $1,000, Hornet Pride - $500, Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce - $200, FFA Alumni - $750, Louise Education Foundation - $1,250.
Addison Lewis: Texas Lutheran University Heritage Award - $56,000, Theta Delta - $750, Wharton County Martin Luther King Jr. - $500, First State Bank - $500, Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce - $200, South Texas Country Elevators Association - $250, Louise Education Foundation - $1,250.
Gabriel Martinez: Louise Academic/Athletic Booster Club Red Cord Scholarship - $150, U.S. Navy.
Daniela Montes: WCJC Foundation - $4000, Louise Academic/Athletic Booster Club Red Cord Scholarship - $150, Wharton County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce - $500, Trull Foundation - $1,000, Hornet Pride - $500, Hispanic Education Project - $500, Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce - $200.
Ethan Resendez: Louise Band Booster - $1,500, Douglas and Linda Roddy Memorial - $500, Louise Education Foundation - $1,250.
Angel Reyes: Louise LULAC Council No. 4536 - $200.
Destiny Roberts: Theta Delta - $150.
Maizee Strelec: WCJC High Honor - $3,600, Highest Ranking Graduate - $8,500, United Ag - $500, Young Family Foundation - $16,000, Wharton Area Go Texan Scholarship - $750, Louise Academic/Athletic Booster Club Red Cord Scholarship - $150, Wharton County A&M Club -$1,200, Wharton/Lower Colorado County Farmer’s Unions - $250, Wharton County Youth Fair - $2750, Texas A&M Crop & Soil Science - $16,000, John Carleston Memorial - $200, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC - $100, Louise Hillje Knights of Columbus No. 9394 - $800, Trull Foundation - $1,000, Hornet Pride - $500, Louise Education Foundation - $2250.
Ethan Wendel: Kelly L. Dluhos Memorial Scholarship - $250, McMurry Academic Scholarship - $18,500, Louise Hillje Knights of Columbus No. 9394 - $800, Trull Foundation - $1,000, Hornet Pride - $500, Louise VFD - $250, Louise Education Foundation - $1,250.
Nattalee Yackel: WCJC Foundation - $4000, Louise Methodist Church - $300, Region 3 Future Teachers - $1,000, Wharton County Tejano Club - $200, Mayfield and Jones - $350, James Henderson Family - $250, Trull Foundation - $1,000, Hornet Pride - $500.
Brooke Yeager: Louise Academic/Athletic Booster Club Red Cord Scholarship - $150, Louise VFD - $250, Louise Education Foundation - $1,250.
