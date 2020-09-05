City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Juan Jose Manzano Jr., 35, of 310 Lincoln was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 on warrants for possession of a restricted smoking material, no bicycle registration, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear. Processed, Manzano was shipped to the Wharton County Jail.
Ramon Armando Vasquez, 28, of 809 Dunlap was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 for not wearing a seat belt and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers spotted him hear his home. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals struck in the 600 block of Fahrenthold sometime during the month of August damaging three windows, shades and screens. Damage is estimated at $360.
Police are investigating the report of credit or debit card abuse at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on Aug. 20.
Other
A pellet pistol and cartridge were recovered on the grounds of Quick N Easy (Valero), 1415 E. Jackson, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. Police are tracking down where it came from and if it had been involved in any mayhem.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Billy Acuna, 22, of 208 Ave. A was booked at 1:59 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 on a warrant for possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone. Processed, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Anitra Marie Gonzalez, 43, of 13710 Marylebone in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1:02 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 for driving while intoxicated second offense. Processed, she posted $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Veronica Lynn Melchor, 23, of 6256 CR 360 was booked at 1:59 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 on a warrant for theft. Processed, she posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Joseph Allen Saucedo, 37, of 1007 CR 405 was booked at 3:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 on Fort Bend County warrants for robbery and kidnapping.
