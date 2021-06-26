El Campo City Council will meet in closed session Monday to discuss possible censure of District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Longoria Vasquez.
Vasquez was arrested Saturday, June 12 after she reportedly identified herself as a member of city council, refused to comply with multiple requests to turn down music coming from a backyard party at her home, then told an officer, “You can take me to jail.”
Handcuffed and taken to the police station, she pleaded guilty to the Class C misdemeanor, paid a $155 fine and was released within minutes.
Pleading guilty to a misdemeanor does not prevent Vasquez from serving on council, according to City Attorney Ronny Collins.
However, Collins said, council does
have the authority to investigate the doings of staff and public officials.
“I do think they can come out (of closed session) with a resolution or something saying, ‘We’re mad ...’ they can issue a censure.”
They do not have the power to restrict Vasquez’ ability to vote as a council member.
“I am not in favor of an executive session, but two members of council felt we should discuss it,” Mayor Chris Barbee said Thursday.
“In reality we have no authority on this matter, and can take no action. What the councilwoman did does not violate city council rules or procedures that I’m aware of,” he said. “We met in executive session to discuss what another councilman (then District 1 Councilman Jeff Allgayer) did a few years ago. However, what he did violated city council’s social media policy.
“The noise complaint and her refusal to turn the music down or off happened at her house on her own time during an outdoor party for her daughter. It was not a city function. Had it been, then that would be a different matter entirely.”
Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante did not return a request for comment by press time.
Barbee added his support for the El Campo Police Department. “I do want to compliment our police officers. From what I understand, they did their job. They did not let the fact that the subject of the noise complaint was a city council member deter them from enforcing the law,” he said.
“Elected officials are not above the law; in fact we should be held to the highest of standards,” Barbee added.
Vasquez did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
