Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Jessie Roy Allen Britton, 37, of 1343 Allen Lane in Wharton for two counts of burglary of a habitation. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the July 21 and Aug. 4, 2018 crimes on the grounds he serve 258 days in county jail as a condition of probation. The judge also fined Britton $500, ordered him to perform 200 hours community service, pay $2,663.66 restitution and take an anti-theft class.
A misdemeanor theft case was dismissed as part of the plea.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Britton if he is able to complete all terms.
• Andre Jerome Dwellingham, 29, of 5300 Coke, No. 153, in Houston for attempted possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 164 days in county jail for the May 27, 2018 crime.
A possession of marijuana charge was set aside as part of the plea agreement.
Dwellingham received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Raul Justin Escamilla, 22, of 852 CR 310 in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the July 1, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Escamilla to perform 180 hours community service, obtain drug addiction counseling and pay a $500 fine.
• Isabel Flores, 46, of 9449 FM 102 in Glen Flora for theft with two or more previous convictions. He was sentenced to one day in county jail for the Sept. 8, 2018 crime with credit for the day already served.
• Maria Juana Gamino, 59, of 805 Hayden in El Campo for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. She was sentenced to 11 months of deferred probation for the May 11, 2017 crime on the condition she serve 99 days in county jail. The judge also fined Gamino $100, ordered her to perform 80 hours community service, write a letter of apology, pay $2,000 restitution and take an anti-theft class.
• Darius Jamar Gray, 32, of 1717 Briar Lane, No. 604, in Wharton for tampering with evidence. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the June 16, 2018 crime on the condition he serve 52 days in county jail. The judge also fined Gray $500, receive an alcohol and drug evaluation and perform 100 community service restitution. A misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge was dismissed as part of the plea.
• Bianca Nicole Hernandez-Ramirez, 30, of 901 S. Third in Ganado for abandoning or endangering a child (placing the child in imminent danger of bodily injury). She was placed on three years deferred probation for the March 30, 2018 crime. The judge also fined Hernandez $1,500, ordered her to perform 120 hours community service and attend a parenting class.
• Kevin Russell Malone, age not listed, of 1010 CR 243 in Wharton for assault of a public servant. He was placed on two years probation for the March 6, 2018 crime and ordered to perform 50 hours community service.
• Christopher Joseph Melchor, 20, of 311 Ave. G in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the June 23, 2018 crime on the grounds he serve four days in county jail as part of the plea. The judge also ordered Melchor to perform 250 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine, attend a drug offender education course and pay $180 restitution.
• John Puentes Jr., 20, of 1014 E. Calhoun in El Campo for attempted possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the Jan. 21 crime on the condition he serve two days in county jail. The judge also ordered Puentes perform 200 hours community service restitution, complete a drug offender education program and obtain counseling.
