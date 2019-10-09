El Campo’s former city manager is now a business advisor working part time at the City Development Corporation located in the Northside Education Center.
The Fort Bend County Small Business Development Center at Coastal Plains, which offers no-cost advising services for existing and future businesses, has named Mindi Snyder as the adviser covering Wharton and Matagorda counties.
“My number one mission is to help new and existing business owners achieve their business goals and reach ultimate success,” Snyder said.
“This process creates impact, assisting with the creation of jobs and wealth. And since small business is the heartbeat of rural communities, this allows the communities to thrive and prosper,” she added.
Snyder served as El Campo’s city manager from 2010 to April of this year, resigning voluntarily as she sought a post in Victoria. She didn’t get that role, but now turns her decades’ worth of financial training to help businesses grow.
Before 2010, Snyder served as the finance director in cities of El Campo, Wharton and Rosenberg over the course of 16 years and worked eight years as a CPA in Fort Worth auditing cities, schools, banks and non-profits.
She is a resident of El Campo and a graduate of El Campo High School. Snyder attended college at Texas Christian University and received her bachelor’s of Business Administration in Accounting. She earned a master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Tyler.
Snyder joined the SBDC in September 2019 and will be offering business advising appointments in El Campo, Wharton and Bay City, serving the communities she has worked with for decades.
“This is my home. My whole family is here,” she told the Leader-News announcing her decision to stay in the area in April.
The Fort Bend County SBDC is one of 14 centers of the University of Houston Texas Gulf Coast SBDC Network serving 32 counties. The program has been designated as one of Texas’s top business assistance programs.
To schedule a one-on-one appointment with Snyder, call (281) 499-9787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.