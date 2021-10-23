The next disaster’s coming and the City of El Campo wants to be prepared, requesting $1.7 million in state funding for emergency generators.
If approved by council and ultimately funded, it would provide backups at the Animal Shelter, Service Center, pool and three water plants as well as portables.
The FEMA grant established after the week-long February freeze, City Manager Courtney Sladek said, would require a 25 percent match.
“The Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant is a competition type of grant ... to help mitigate future damages or incidents from reoccurring,” Sladek said.
Applications must be submitted by Nov. 5.
The city council is also expected to extend its COVID-19 disaster declaration, a decision that could mean future federal funding.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Third EMS Command Car - A $53,352 Ford F-150 will be bought with grant dollars if council approves.
“This vehicle will be used on nights and weekends, when responding to third ambulance calls (and) to provide half of needed staff, which allows the supervisor to be off the main response ambulance and provide supervision, consultation and additional support,” Sladek said.
The department has two command vehicles now, taken home by the Director Weston Davis and Assistant Director Garret Bubela. “It is expected that they are within a 20-minute response time,” Sladek said.
Drug Battle Funding – The city will receive about $31,000 in opioid settlement dollars.
Broadband Assistance - Council will be asked to approve a resolution asking the governor to restore Public Utility Commission funding for rural telecommunication services.
Senior Utility Discount: The city manager is expected to update council on signups for the 20 percent discount offered to seniors on water and sewer service.
Other Business
• Budget amendments for last fiscal year will be presented. “It is anticipated that both the General Fund and Utility Fund will end the year adding funds back to the reserves,” Sladek said.
• The mayor is expected to declare Nov. 1-5 as Municipal Court Week and re-appoint to the Houston-Galveston Area Council (Chris Barbee and Eugene Bustamanate) and the Wharton County Central Appraisal District (Philip Miller).
