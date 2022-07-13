El Campo ISD’s June preliminary budget predicts nearly $400,000 in budget surplus for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
It’s still too early for final numbers for El Campo ISD’s budgeting but a rough outline was presented by Assistant Superintendent Of Finance David Bright last session.
El Campo ISD’s preliminary tax rate sits at $1.0765 per $100 of home value, $1.0048 of that is Maintenance and operations and $0.0717 is interest and sinking.
Homeowners in the ECISD taxing district, which is sandwiched between Wharton and East Bernard to the north and traces the southern half of the county’s border after looping around Louise ISD’s district, with property worth $100,000 would see an annual tax bill of $645.90, or a $200,000 home would see an 1,722.40 tax bill, after a $40,000 homestead exemption. This, $1.0765 per $100, rate remains unchanged from the previous rate established in 2021. The last change was a decrease in 2021 from $1.1264 per $100 in 2020 to the current rate.
“We don’t have final appraisal values (from the central appraisal district) and we need information from the state M&O budget,” Bright said. Estimates put school revenue at $40.923 million and expenses at $40.542 million leaving a surplus of $381,214 for the upcoming year.”
With evaluations and contested appraisals still rolling in from the central appraisal district, rates and values are being finalized.
The district’s property is tentatively evaluated at $1.376 billion, giving a local revenue of $14.8 million and, with the state revenue of $20.37 million, gives El Campo’s general fund $35.246 million of M&O revenue. A $419,000 increase over 2021.
The district cut their preliminary budgeted expenses from $36.477 million in 2021-22 to $36.455 million for 2022-23, a difference of $21,000.
Final appraisal values will be submitted by the July 26 board meeting and trustees will vote on the budget in August.
