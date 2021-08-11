Wharton County Commissioners unanimously approved redistricting criteria in advance of the soon-to-be-released Census data.
The county is again working with the Allison, Bass & Magee law firm.
After the 2010 Census data was released, the county did not move boundary lines because there was not enough of a variation between precinct populations, County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
“You take the most populated precinct, and the less populated precinct, and if there is not a change of 10 percent then you don’t have to redistrict. In 2010, there was a 7 percent difference.”
By establishing criteria, the county will be provided a checklist from the law firm to follow federal requirements.
If Wharton County does have to redistrict, a committee would need to be created made up not just of county officials, but citizens.
“We would talk about where boundary lines need to be moved and the (law firm) would take us through that, but we’re not there yet,” Spenrath said. “At this time, we have no idea how and if the county will be affected.”
Commissioners also:
• unanimously approved a final plat of William Sidney subdivision in Precinct 3. The subdivision is in Louise;
• unanimously approved to obtain construction bids for a 70x70-foot equipment shed for Precinct 4 with funding from special road and road and bridge-machinery and equipment fund.
