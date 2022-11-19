ECISD hunting for larger spaces

El Campo ISD is looking to expand and consolidate some of the more far-flung school properties into one location, giving the school board a larger room in which to meet.
“One of the bigger needs is for our external programs, disciplinary programs our alternative learning program and Step Two ... the other area (is the school board meeting room). We don’t have a large crowd, but it does feel claustrophobic, (some) actually in our kitchen. So having a board room that’s appropriate for a 4-A district I think is one of the needs we have and then consolidating all the administrative offices are also another big need,” Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
One consideration being made by ECISD officials is using the Meadow Lane Resource Center to house all the far afield programs.
“Meadow Lane Resource Center is about 7,400 square feet ... and I’ve got our architects working on it. If they went back to ground zero how could we rearrange and ... trying to house 60 people in (disciplinary alternative education programs), 30 in (alternative learning program) and then the entire Step Two program,” Callaghan said.
District officials are also looking at the real estate market.
“Anytime there is a facility for sale in our community, we go visit and see if that could be someplace we would prefer just because of costs and location,” Callaghan said.
As it stands, both DAEP and ALP, are housed in rented rooms in the Northside Center and Step Two, the adult Special Education program for students over 18, are in portable classrooms.
Trustees unanimously gave Callaghan hiring authority for all positions except principals and administrators for this school year.
“We haven’t had to hire any professionals at this point, but we wanted to make sure that when the Christmas season came about, because we do think that there’s potential ... that in the next few weeks we’re going to be looking at trying to replace positions, add positions,” Callaghan said.
