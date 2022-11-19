ECISD hunting for larger spaces

El Campo ISD is looking to expand and consolidate some of the more far-flung school properties into one location, giving the school board a larger room in which to meet.

“One of the bigger needs is for our external programs, disciplinary programs our alternative learning program and Step Two ... the other area (is the school board meeting room). We don’t have a large crowd, but it does feel claustrophobic, (some) actually in our kitchen. So having a board room that’s appropriate for a 4-A district I think is one of the needs we have and then consolidating all the administrative offices are also another big need,” Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.

