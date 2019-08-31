Put Your Trash Out Monday
Trash will be collected on the normal schedule Monday despite the holiday, the city reports. There will be no service interruption.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 1
Church To Host Festival
St. Mary’s Parish will hold their annual festival and homecoming at the Nada Community Center on Sunday, Sept. 1. A barbecue beef and sausage dinner will be served from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The meal is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Plates will be available in a drive-thru area until 1 p.m. at which time the country auction will also begin. Music by The Rusty Steins band will be from 1 - 3 p.m. inside the hall. Activities throughout the day include bingo, cake and plant walk, kids games, train rides and bounce houses. Food and other refreshments will be for sale throughout the day. A raffle drawing at 8:30 p.m. will conclude the day’s festivities.
Thursday, Sept. 5
B&G Club Hosts Dinner, Dance
The Boys and Girls Club of El Campo will hold their annual dinner and dance at the El Campo Civic Center Thursday, Sept. 5 starting at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, followed by dinner and a dance by Steel Country. Table sponsorships are available at levels of $250 to $1,500 or for $50 per individual. There will be auctions, both live and silent, as well as a bait bucket drawing for prizes. For more information, call the club at 543-8320.
Library Hosts Gardening Expert
Leon Macha of El Campo, The Practical Southern Gardener, will present a program on fall gardening at the El Campo Branch Library at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. Bring your questions and gardening challenges to get answers to. Macha will address a wide range of topics. There will be an afternoon session when the El Campo High School horticulture class will be present for a special gardening information session. All are welcome to come and learn. There will also be door prizes.
Free Legal Help Available
Lone Star Legal Aid, which provides free legal assistance to low income families and individuals, will be at the Wharton County Library, 1920 N. Fulton in Wharton from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. Help is available for Harvey related issues, probate, family law, landlord/tenant disputes, eviction, wills, public benefits, housing issues, guardianships and veterans benefits. Those wishing to seek advice are asked to come by and fill out an application. For more information, call 979-894-6464.
SAturday, Sept. 7
Bake Sale To Help With Medical Bills
A bake sale is being held to help with medical expenses for Brittani Bartlett. The fundraiser will be 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the TSC parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 7. Donations may also be made by calling Cheyenne Morton, 616-0334; Xzavier Ortiz, 210-992-8341; Ashley Marie, 831-801-7453 or Natalie Klimple, 732-4720.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Cub Scouts Recruiting New Members
El Campo Cub Scout Pack 196 is signing up new members Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the American Legion Hall, 4:30 - 7 p.m. Membership fees apply. The local pack meets every fourth Tuesday of the month, at the El Campo American Legion Hall, starting at 6 p.m. Den meetings are determined by each den group.
Ongoing
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared and served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Cemetery’s Unrecognized Veterans Sought
The families of veterans at Garden of Memories Cemetery without an Armed Forces marker are asked to contact Wheeler Funeral Home at 543-3512 or Triska Funeral Home at 543-3681 to supply information including a DD-214. Military headstones may be free, however, Garden of Memories requires a foundation be placed under it and there is a charge for that. A database is being compiled at the cemetery to recognize all veterans there.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/
Veterans Service Office Open
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be in the reference room of the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Wednesday and in the Frank Shannon building, 1017 North Alabama Road, Wharton, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Call 532-1311 before you come.
Join Wharton’s Walkabouts
The Wharton Downtown Business Association holds walkabouts 4 to 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month in downtown Wharton. Play games, take in a yoga class, read a book, shop, enjoy complimentary wine at select merchant shops or grab a bite to eat. All welcome.
Legal Services At No Cost
Texas Legal Services Center is a nonprofit legal aid in the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library. The clinic is every third Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Visit www.tlsc.org/familylawclinics to register in advance.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Heritage Center Offers Exercise, Bingo
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to men and women 50 and older for a $50 fee collected every January. The center, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., offers use of exercise machines, “Silver Sneakers” chair exercise sessions, pool table, dominoes, lending library, lap top computers, games, bingo and opportunities to volunteer. Covered dish luncheons are held once a month.
About Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Free English Classes At The Library
Classes de ingles gratis para personas que estan comenzando a aprender y practicar ingles. El enfoque sera en el desarrollo del vocabulario, construccion de oraciones y conversacion oral. Cada Sabado a las, 10 a.m. La Biblioteca de El Campo 200 W. Church. Free English classes for individuals who are beginning to learn and practice the English language. Focus will be on vocabulary development, sentence construction and oral conversation. Meet Saturdays at 10 a.m. at the El Campo Branch Library.
