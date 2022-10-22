Shoppers give city sales tax increase

Shopping in El Campo stores is picking up, according to the city’s main economic indicator, and officials hope the trend continues.
The State Comptroller’s Office announced the city’s sales tax collections were up 11.37 percent during the latest reporting period. The $486,479 check, up from $437,136 last year, reflects purchases made in August during the height of back-to-school shopping.
“Great news as we start the fiscal year. Sales tax is up again ... and these funds are much appreciated as we are in a time of economic uncertainty. As always, we’ll keep our eye on this very volatile revenue source,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson agreed, touting the effects of the Shop LOCAL! program that helps educate the public on the effect of making their purchases within the El Campo city limits whether in local stores or online.
Sales tax rebates fund 41 percent of the El Campo’s budget in comparison to the 38 percent generated from taxes on homes and businesses.
A study just prior to COVID shutdowns, a city study reported that sales tax gains over prior years from the Shop LOCAL! program helped keep taxes down by 4 cents per $100 levy.
For the calendar year, El Campo has collected more than $200,000 in sales tax rebates this year in comparison to 2021, up 5.30 percent from $4,537,615 to $4,778,389.
El Campo receives a 1.5 percent “cut” per sales tax dollar paid while the county collects .5 percent. A quarter cent of all city sales tax rebates are transferred over to the CDC, funding economic development.
El Campo ended the 2021 calendar year with sales tax up 13.76 percent from $4.79 million to $5.45 million. In 2020, El Campo sales tax rebates were up 6.94 percent from 2019.
The last year El Campo experienced a sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
Wharton County’s rebate skyrocketed 55.41 percent this month from $335,108 to $520,815. Generally, extremely large shifts in sales tax returns are the result of state comptroller’s office adjustments, however, at least a portion of the gain comes courtesy of families preparing for the current school term.
“Sales tax figures flow up and down throughout the year, but our auditor has always remained conservative in her yearly projections thereby keeping us in the black,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said, adding he predicted the county would see large gains again as the Christmas shopping season gets under way.
A downward trend in county sales tax returns this calendar year has been all but erased by the almost $200,000 spike in October’s rebate.
For the calendar year, county sales tax returns are now down just 0.56 percent from $3,844,759 to $3465,045. Last month, the year to date decline had been 6.52 percent.
Last year ended with Wharton County reporting a 27.68 percent gain over 2020 which was up 3.73 from 2019.
The City of Wharton’s sales tax rebate rose a far more modest, yet still strong 7.67 percent from $208,436 to $224,430. For the calendar year, Wharton’s return is up 3.83 percent from $2,195,980 to $2,280,187. Wharton ended 2021 with a 14.63 percent increase over 2020 which was down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019.
The City of East Bernard received a $53,184 sales tax rebate check this month, up 10.06 percent from $48,322 in October 2021. For the calendar year, East Bernard sales tax returns are up 16.06 percent from $436,262 to $506,332.
