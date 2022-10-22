Shoppers give city sales tax increase

Shopping in El Campo stores is picking up, according to the city’s main economic indicator, and officials hope the trend continues.

The State Comptroller’s Office announced the city’s sales tax collections were up 11.37 percent during the latest reporting period. The $486,479 check, up from $437,136 last year, reflects purchases made in August during the height of back-to-school shopping.

