A bomb threat Sunday prompting the evacuation of an El Campo hotel turned out to be a hoax. The El Campo man witnesses say made the threat is now in custody.
There were no injuries and the Houston Police Department Bomb Squad was able to ensure local authorities a pile of assorted tools, lighters and other materials found couldn’t have been used to assemble a explosive device.
El Campo PD officers were called to the Lone Star Inn, 1319 S. Mechanic, around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, July 3 to investigate a threat.
“A guy went up to a couple of employees at the Lone Star Inn and threatened to blow up the place,” ECPD Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican said Tuesday.
The suspect, Tyler Steven Avendano, 29, had been living at the inn. Officers entered his room and saw a pile of materials on a table.
“He (Avendano) was already gone. He had left out a window (in the back of the unit),” Mican said, adding hotel workers said he had been spotted using the window rather than door multiple times.
Officers backed out of the room and summoned the HPD Bomb Squad while the inn was evacuated.
“It turned out to be nothing, a bunch of junk,” Mican said.
No information was available on how many people were evacuated or if any provisions were made for their comfort on the hot day.
The bomb squad was able to give its okay by mid-afternoon and a warrant was later issued for Avendano’s arrest.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department located Avendano at 6:35 p.m. Sunday and arrested him for terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. He was booked into the county jail in lieu of $1,500 in bonds and held as of press time.
Avendano is listed with the ECPD as a registered sex offender listing his address as the Lone Star Inn. Convicted of indecency with a child by exposure on Jan. 17, 2017, he is required to register through 2032.
His victim was a 15-year-old girl.
The WCSO is reportedly investigating another disturbance over the holiday weekend that may be linked to Avendano. Information on the investigation’s outcome was not available by press time.
