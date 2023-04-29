More than 300 students rotated through Monday’s session of the Wharton County Commissioners Court, visiting different county departments and touring the county courthouse and jail as part of Government Day in Wharton County.
Juniors and seniors from El Campo, Louise, Wharton, Boling and East Bernard high schools participated in the field trip, learning how local government works and then ending their excursion with a hamburger cookout provided by the commissioners and funded by various sponsors.
In court, the students heard from County Judge Phillip Spenrath, commissioners Richard Zahn, Bud Graves, Steven Goetsch and Doug Mathews, Tax Assessor-Collector Cindy Hernandez, Sheriff Shannon Srubar, Auditor Barbara Starling, Treasurer Audrey Scearce, Justice of the Peace Donna Wessels and Library Director Elene Gedevani, who each described what they do.
Commissioner Goetsch added props to his presentation, talking about his pet peeve of having to replace signs. He had a stand made with a stop sign and a dead end sign that were shot full of holes. He also held up an orange and white striped jail shirt to remind the students where they could wind up if they steal or damage signs. He said they cost $125 each to replace and noted that Commissioner Graves as already gone through his sign budget this year and it’s only April.
Most of the officials talked about the importance of voting, especially Scearce who won her seat by two votes.
The students visited the courthouse where 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp was holding court. One of the highlights of the day was a visit to the sheriff’s office where the students got to tour the jail, and see the dispatch and emergency management offices.
