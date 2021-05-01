Students will have to wait until June to know the requirements for parking on campus next year, after the Louise ISD school board opted delay crafting its policy.
Stipulations discussed at the April 19 meeting included Louise High School students pass random drug testing and show they are licensed to drive before they can obtain a campus parking permit.
The district has had issues with unlicensed students driving to school, according to campus leaders.
“We want to ensure that students have their driver’s license and liability insurance on the vehicle that they bring to school,” LHS Principal Donna Kutac said.
The new rules, once created, could govern students, teachers and others parking on campus.
With the end of the 2020-2021 school year on May 18, trustees awarded Superintendent Garth Oliver temporary hiring authority through August, as part of the consent agenda. Board President Mark Bain and Secretary Pro Tem Marco Munoz were absent from the meeting.
This motion grants Oliver authority to hire district employees without calling a board meeting first. This practice has been exercised by LISD during the last few years to expedite annual hiring before the new school year.
Four budget amendments were approved by the board including the purchase of two school buses and a district truck for $236,188 total. The district approved the school bus purchase in March, and the vehicles are expected to arrive during the 2021-2022 school year.
One of the other approved budget amendments was $7,000 for Oliver’s salary increase for the rest of the school year. Oliver’s contract was renewed in January, and his annual salary was increased from $111,124 to $123,000.
The board opted to renew the district’s student athletic and accident insurance with Health Special Risk, Inc. and Mutual of Omaha Insurance. The at-school and athletic coverage has an annual premium of $13,350, plus an additional coverage premium of $772. The coverage for the district’s football program costs $1,145. In April 2020, the district’s coverage cost $12,772 annually.
“We had several claims this last year, so our premium is going up,” Oliver said.
Other meeting highlights:
• The board approved $5,000 in donations for a new basketball scoreboard.
• The district’s contract with Roloff, Hnatek, and Co. was renewed. The firm conducts LISD’s annual financial audit.
