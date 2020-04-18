Wharton County
Court Actions
Revocations
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those appearing in court for violating probationary guidelines and accepting punishment include:
• Christopher Joseph Melchor, 21, of 1017 W. Second in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance and theft of a firearm. His conviction for the June 28, 2018 and Nov. 17, 2015 crimes were adjudicated and he was five years probation with an order to pay $180 restitution.
• Christopher Cody Sanders, 37, of 198 Linda Lane in Livingston for possession of a firearm by a felon. His probation for the Aug. 14, 2012 crime was revoked. The judge sentenced him to two years in prison with credit for 290 days already served.
• Marvin Earl Smith Jr., 47, of 402 Frankie in Wharton for two counts of driving while intoxicated third or more offense. His probation for the July 10, 2010 and June 30, 2017 crimes were revoked. The judge sentenced him to two years in prison with credit for 622 days already served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.