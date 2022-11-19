City hopes holiday shoppers bolster sales tax income

El Campo found itself a proverbial shopping desert after children returned to classes, according to state sales tax reports, but officials are confident holiday shopping will provide an economic oasis.

Municipal sales tax returns were down 12.57 percent in November with a $440,955 rebate shipped to the city in comparison to $504,362 in November 2021. The rebates reflect purchases made in September.

