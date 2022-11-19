City hopes holiday shoppers bolster sales tax income

El Campo found itself a proverbial shopping desert after children returned to classes, according to state sales tax reports, but officials are confident holiday shopping will provide an economic oasis.
Municipal sales tax returns were down 12.57 percent in November with a $440,955 rebate shipped to the city in comparison to $504,362 in November 2021. The rebates reflect purchases made in September.
“We hope our citizens and visitors continue to support local businesses, which helps the city lower the property tax burden on our property owners,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
The City Development Corporation of El Campo’s Shop LOCAL! program in partnership with the City of El Campo, El Campo Chamber of Commerce and the El Campo Leader-News helps educate the public on the effect of making their purchases within the El Campo city limits whether in local stores or online, as state law allows municipalities to capture sales tax on electronic purchases made within their boundaries.
This is especially true during the Christmas buying season which is forecast to be brisk despite sharp increases in staple goods.
For the fiscal year, El Campo’s sales tax rebates are down 1.45 percent, but up 3.51 percent for the calendar year with the city collecting $5.2 million in comparison to $5 million at this time last year.
“We’re watching this revenue source and budgeted conservatively,” Sladek said.
Sales tax rebates, 1.5 percent of the total paid, fund 41 percent of the El Campo’s budget while 38 percent generated is generated by property tax.
El Campo ended the 2021 calendar year with sales tax up 13.76 percent from $4.79 million to $5.45 million. In 2020, El Campo sales tax rebates were up 6.94 percent from 2019.
The last year El Campo experienced a sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
Wharton County commissioners saw sales tax jump 18.62 percent from $363,917 to $431,681.
The solid November return helped stabilize the county’s rebates for the calendar year. In 2022, Wharton county’s return is up 1.24 percent from $3,848,676 to $3,896,726. Last year ended with Wharton County reporting a 27.68 percent gain over 2020 which was up 3.73 from 2019.
The City of Wharton escaped the school bell slump, posting a strong return in November. The city’s sales tax rebate rose 9.37 percent in November from $252,662 to $276,36. For the calendar year, City of Wharton sales tax returns are now up 4.40 percent from $2,448,643 to $2,556,547.
Wharton ended 2021 with a 14.63 percent increase over 2020 which was down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019.
The City of East Bernard’s rebate check dropped 5.59 percent in November from $56,464 to $53,307. For the calendar year, East Bernard sales tax returns are up 13.58 percent from $492,726 to $559,639.
