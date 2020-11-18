Ever wonder what it’s like to stand in a police officer’s shoes as he or she patrols, makes arrests, conducts searches and more? If you are between the ages of 14 and 20, your chance is now.
The El Campo Police Department’s Explorer’s Post needs more members and is holding an open house starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the police station, 1011 West Loop.
“The best thing the program offers youth is an inside look at how police officers operate on a day-to-day basis. It gives individuals who may want to enter our profession a head start on learning patrol procedures,” ECPD Cpl. Raney Maxey said.
“It also gives those who don’t wish to enter our profession a chance to see how police officers are trained to conduct themselves and a better understanding of how to interact with officers in their own lives,” he added.
Members must not have discipline problems. There are five in the program now.
“This week we plan on covering different ways to execute a search warrant,” Maxey said.
Explorers compete at regional and state levels on a variety of skills.
