Those Who Served

El Campo ISD is hosting their third annual Veterans Day parade starting at the El Campo Civic Center, a modified version of their previous celebrations, brought about from COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. Last year, students waved flags and made posters for passing vehicles, of both active duty and retired servicemen. The parade is scheduled to visit all five ECISD campuses and St. Philip Catholic School on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Parents, families and veterans in El Campo and Louise have options as both districts are hosting Veterans Day parades, Friday, Nov. 11.

El Campo is hosting its third annual Veterans Day Parade, an event the school began once campuses were unable to host their traditional programs.

