Parents, families and veterans in El Campo and Louise have options as both districts are hosting Veterans Day parades, Friday, Nov. 11.
El Campo is hosting its third annual Veterans Day Parade, an event the school began once campuses were unable to host their traditional programs.
“I came up with the idea after we returned to school from COVID. We were unable to have a Veterans Day program at our campuses in 2020, so we decided to try a parade. It was important to all of us music teachers to still have our students honor our veterans that year,” Hutchins Music teacher Toya Matthews said.
The event begins at 8:15 a.m. at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, with the Ricebird Band performing “The Star Spangled Banner” and “Taps” before the parade begins.
Veterans who would like to participate are encouraged to and to decorate their cars for the event.
The parade is scheduled to start at the civic center turning right onto FM 2765 and driving through the front loop of the El Campo Middle School drive, then past the front of the Middle School, turning left back onto FM 2765.
The parade then crosses over Hwy 71 going down West Loop to Norris Street before turning left onto Norris Street. Then the group turns right onto Avenue K and left onto Empire Street before pulling through Hutchins Elementary’s Driveway.
Paraders then turn right back onto Avenue K and then right back onto Norris in front of El Campo High School and entering the five-way stop and going straight to Depot Street, then going by the side of St. Philips School and then turn right onto Church Street going in front of St. Philip School and church before returning to the five way stop.
At the five way stop the parade will continue straight and turn left onto Pecan Street before turning right onto Blossom Meyer Street going down between Northside and Myatt.
Finally, the parade will continue right onto Webb Street and then right onto Mechanic Street in front of Sutherlands, where it ends.
Louise ISD is also hosting their Veterans Day Parade and Pageant, on the same day.
Their parade begins at 8 a.m. before the program begins at 9:30 a.m.
The route was unavailable as of press time.
Assembled Louise third grade students will perform “Veterans Day”, “God Bless America” and “The U.S. Armed Forces Medley” lead by the Louise Elementary Music Teacher Candice Baker.
