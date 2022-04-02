El Campo’s newest Citizen of the Year still isn’t sure the honor belongs to him, Jimmie Triska is instead a man who prefers working behind the scenes.
His family’s business, after all, is a quiet one as people don’t generally visit their favorite undertaker as much as their hair stylist or auto mechanic.
“I’m not worthy,” Triska said shortly after the announcement that he was the 2022 Citizen of the Year Thursday night at the El Campo Civic Center. “Look at all these role models.”
The annual El Campo Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award celebrates a lifetime of service to El Campo. Nominees are reviewed by prior recipients of the honor who decide who is the one each year dubbed worthy of the title.
“He a good businessman. He’s got a good head on this shoulders and a good heart beating in his chest,” Rich DuBroc said as he introduced the new citizen to attendees.
Triska deserves the honor, City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said. “Jimmie is the embodiment of excellence in all he has done in community service for El Campo.”
A father and grandfather, Triska works in this family business, helping other family’s often through the pain of loss.
He also works in the community as a Rotary Club member and has been involved in the El Campo Little League and Boys & Girls Club. “The community is blessed to have Jimmie Triska,” Gibson said.
The recipient of El Campo Rotary’s first Volunteer of the Year award and named the chamber’s first Achiever of the Year, Triska was selected as the St. Philip Catholic School Distinguished Graduate in 2003 and the Victoria Diocese District Alumni in 2018.
Triska also has been involved with the Knights of Columbus, Lion’s Club, the Elks Lodge 1749, 100 Club and El Campo Jaycees as well as St. Philip Catholic School and the parish council. He’s given his time to assist with activities at the high school and the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers as well.
“Jimmie exemplifies a servant’s heart and has served his fellow man for many years in many capacities,” El Campo businesswoman Sherry Roddy said.
The family business, Triska Funeral Home, opened in 1929 passing from founder Frank to son Leo and finally to Jimmie’s generation – four sisters and three bothers. Jimmie is the oldest boy.
“He is the best of us. I have never heard anyone utter a unkind word about Jimmie,” Chris Triska said. “He is truly an example of a role model.”
El Campo businessman Bobby Little agreed.
“Jimmie is unselfish with his time. He has served on so many boards, committees and civic organizations,” he said. “Jimmie has a hard problem saying ‘No’ when asked to serve or help the community and its citizens.”
Sometimes Triska’s efforts are hands-on hard work, sometimes it’s simply spinning the wheel at the KC cakewalk, while at other times it’s making sure the big tent his family uses for large graveside services is set up to offer shade at a community festival or fundraiser.
Working directly with people at their worst moments, the death of a loved one, is something Triska faces daily. “Compassion is exhibited in the manner in which Jimmie helps families before, during and after traumatic experiences,” Rev. Gary Janak said. “If there is an event, be it religious or civic, Jimmie is present to assist or willing to donate to the cause. He does so with grace, determination and with a great sense of humor.”
