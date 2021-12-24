El Campo City Council won’t be gathering Monday, even though they normally meet on the second Monday of the month.
Council generally meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, but the City Charter gives it the option of canceling up to two sessions per year.
Unless a special session is called, council won’t return to regular session until Monday, Jan. 10.
El Campo government is composed of Mayor Chris Barbee, Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante, At-large representative Philip Miller, District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez, District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris, District 3 Councilman David Hodges and District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr.
Courtney Sladek serves as the city manager, Rene Garcia as the assistant city manager and Brittni Nanson was the finance director.
