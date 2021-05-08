A proposed West Loop upscale apartment project faces its final political hurdle Monday as it goes before city council.
The public will get a final opportunity to make statements for or against the proposed 26-acre Planned Development at the start of the session, followed by council’s vote later in the meeting.
On a second trip through the Planning & Zoning Commission last month, TriArc 5 received unanimous support for its plan to develop a two-phase apartment/town home project loaded with amenities near South Street’s intersection with the West Loop.
“After our unanimous approval by P&Z, we are hopeful that city council will feel the same way and approve this project to move forward. This project will go a long way in addressing the city’s housing crisis,” TriArc CEO Joseph Bramante told the Leader-News Friday.
The P&Z’s blessing came with eight stipulations: 1. the Army Corps of Engineers assures the city a wooded area on the property is not an official wetlands; 2. Phase 1 be started within two years or the planned development revert to previous zoning; 3. Phase 2 be started within five years or the planned development be shrunk to the Phase 1 boundaries; 4. the state give its approval for driveways and traffic flow before the city issues a permit; 5. a tree mitigation study be completed; 6. any plan to start Phase 2 begin with a new traffic study; 7. any units immediately adjacent to the Tres Palacios Creek not exceed two stories; and 8. developers ensure there is adequate parking on site.
The city’s Planning Department recommends approval of the project saying the Planned Development status allows for greater municipal control of the apartment project.
TriArc owns the 26 acres it hopes to develop, 10 of which already has the appropriate zoning for a multi-family development. The company had the option to build a four-story apartment project on that section and would have needed only construction permits.
Instead, TriArc sought the Planned Development saying it wanted its envisioned Creekside Apartments to offer amenities like two pools, a walking trail, mini-park, barbecuing and crawfish boiling areas, dog park and more.
A Class A apartment project, Creekside is designed as a series of three-story apartment blocks mixed among two-story town homes and in a gated community.
Phase 1 is currently planned with 222 units (192 apartments and 31 town homes). Phase 2 is envisioned as 163 units (120 apartments with 43 town homes).
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson.
P&Z had unanimously rejected an earlier TriArc plan at a Dec. 2, 2020 meeting. The decision prompted the developer to appeal to city council which voted Dec. 21, 2020 to send the issue back to P&Z for additional review.
That meeting was set for Jan. 11, but TriArc opted to withdraw its first proposal ending the discussion.
The company went before council Jan. 25 requesting a chance to file a new proposal without waiting the normally required six months and received council approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.