The board is set to hear their first round of suggestions for implementation and give authorization for Superintendent Bob Callaghan to enter a contract with a program provider.

El Campo trustees are looking to move forward with the district’s plan to allow teachers and other staff to have handguns on campus during a meeting tonight.

