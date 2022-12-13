El Campo trustees are looking to move forward with the district’s plan to allow teachers and other staff to have handguns on campus during a meeting tonight.
The board is set to hear their first round of suggestions for implementation and give authorization for Superintendent Bob Callaghan to enter a contract with a program provider.
Issues of concern include training programs and regulations for volunteer members of staff, empowered by the school board to carry firearms on campus as well as what capacity that could be done. Options include having firearms in lock boxes in the volunteers classrooms, allowing concealed carry or a full range of other possibilities.
Initially proposed and discussed at a series of town hall meetings, the Guardian Plan has garnered some push back from residents and officials alike, with the primary concern being a lack of law enforcement training for district officials.
Other items on tonight’s agenda include:
• Voting on a proposal to replace the district’s phone system. The district has collected a trio of bids, replacing nearly 500 phones, hardware and software, at the cost of $320,000 paid for by federal ESSER funds.
Developing the 2023-24 district calendar.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at the El Campo ISD administration building, 700 W. Norris, with time reserved for public comments.
