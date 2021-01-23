Child’s play turned to tragedy Tuesday when a cabinet-crawling toddler suffered a fatal fall at an El Campo babysitter’s home.
The incident appears to be a sad accident, officials say, but a complete investigation is being conducted into the course of events around 11 a.m. on Way Street.
“Right now it appears to be a fall ... the child was climbing on cabinets in the kitchen and fell,” Police Chief Gary Williamson said.
A rocking horse was between little Roselynn Coats and the floor. “She hit her head (on the rocking horse) and then hit the tile floor,” Williamson said.
El Campo EMS was summoned to the scene, finding the little girl “unresponsive and breathing.”
A helicopter ambulance was summoned to take Roselynn to a Houston hospital, but the child reportedly died before she could be transported. Wharton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Tim Drapela presided and ordered an autopsy be conducted by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The daughter of a Louisiana contract worker working in El Campo, Roselynn had been with a caregiver who “watches three kids during the day,” the chief said.
The caregiver is under review. No charges were filed.
There are no prior emergency calls to the Way Street address.
No information is available on funeral plans or any funds to assist the family with expenses.
The investigation continues, Williamson said, adding, “We will be looking for autopsy results to know more ... With every death, we do a full investigation.”
The Leader-News reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation seeking word on whether any funds for her funeral or to defray family expenses had been established. No information was available as of press time.
