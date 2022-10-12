Rail crossing repairs bring rolling shut downs in city

El Campo drivers needing to cross the Kansas City Southern railroad tracks may need to find an alternate route starting tomorrow.
Seven local streets that intersect the KCS line will be closed at some point from Thursday, Oct. 13 through Friday Oct. 21 for track maintenance.
“They’ll be starting from the south, at Meadow Lane before moving north onto the next intersection. They’re going to be (repairing) the railroad crossings because some are showing some wear and tear. They’re also going to be changing some railroad ties while the rail is already shut down,” El Campo Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
Only one intersection will be closed at a time, moving in the following order: Meadow Lane, Gladys, Hoskins, Alamo, Mechanic, Higbee and Sam Biskin.
While some of the intersections are closer to residential neighborhoods - notably both Gladys and Higbee- the disturbance to residents near the work is expected to be minimal.
“Normal machinery noises (are to be expected), I don’t expect them to be really loud at all. I don’t think they work at night, (KCS) will probably get one done in an eight-hour day,” Thompson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.