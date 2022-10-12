Rail crossing repairs bring rolling shut downs in city

Seven local streets that intersect the KCS line will be closed at some point from Thursday, Oct. 13 through Friday Oct. 21 for track maintenance.

El Campo drivers needing to cross the Kansas City Southern railroad tracks may need to find an alternate route starting tomorrow.

