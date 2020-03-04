A land conservation program established by former President Ronald Reagan has seen little participation from Wharton County landowners, but could be beneficial to the area, officials say.
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Program began in 1985, offering farmers and private landowners yearly rental payments for temporarily removing sensitive land from agricultural production. Participants of the program enroll in a 10-15 year contract.
“The primary purpose of the Conservation Reserve Program is to conserve and improve soil, protect water quality and improve wildlife habitat,” Wharton County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Chase Tyndell said.
CRP participants use their selected land to plant “long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees (known as ‘covers’),” according to a USDA press release.
Since its conception, the CRP has prevented 9 billion tons of soil erosion, generated 3 million acres in restored wetlands and has helped wildlife populations.
For Wharton County, the annual soil rental rate is $52 per acre. Nationwide, the program currently has 22 million enrolled acres, although none are in Wharton County.
“It is hard to anticipate interest,” Tyndell said.
To be eligible for CRP, landowners must have owned or operated the land for at least 12 months, in most circumstances, and cropland must be physically and legally able to be planted.
For a complete list of eligibility requirements, visit fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/conservation-programs/conservation-reserve-program.
“Please contact your local Farm Service Agency Office for any questions regarding general or continuous Conservation Reserve Program enrollment or program participation,” Tyndell said.
The CRP Grasslands enrollment will be March 16 to May 15. To enroll in CRP, contact your local FSA office or visit fsa.usda.gov/crp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.