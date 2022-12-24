Texas’ school bond guarantee program funding is running low, meaning potentially higher interest rates for school districts and higher taxes for residents for future projects.
Voter-approved future school bonds, generally done for larger projects, are re-paid via tax dollars, recorded in the district’s Interest and Sinking (I&S) tax rate.
“I know most of the public are against more bonds and that’s why we see (bond propositions) failing, but that’s how we get infrastructure, so I know legislature will have to look at it,” District 85 Representative-Elect Stan Kitzman (R-Waller) said.
“One thing no one talks about is cutting spending, it doesn’t seem like a thing. We need to look and see where we can cut and ultimately give it back to the citizens,” he added.
The Permanent School Fund’s Bond Guarantee Program backs bonds issued by schools with state funding, allowing districts to lock in lower interest rates for projects, with the state acting as a guarantor.
“Higher interest rates definitely mean more costs, we’ve enjoyed what we have in Texas due to our credit ratings. We can’t let the program fail, we have to do something to keep those costs low,” Kitzman said.
The issue is anticipated to be one that will be addressed in the upcoming legislative session starting in January.
Out of the around $117 billion of debt the state is allowed to support, as of October 2022 there was roughly $652 million in funding remaining.
Local school officials trust in the support the state offers when it comes to backing bond propositions.
“We have several outstanding bond series (2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016). The district bond rating is A+ and with the support of the PSF guarantee our rating is enhanced to AAA. Improvements in a school district’s rating has an impact on the interest basis points. So, the continued support of the PSF guarantee would have a positive impact on any future bond sales in El Campo ISD,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
El Campo ISD currently has a tax rate of $1.0527 per $100 of taxable value. Of that, $0.9810 is for operations and $0.717 is to pay off the district’s debt incurred for projects that require bonds like the new weight room at the high school.
