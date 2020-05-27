Wharton County officials don’t anticipate an all mail-in vote for the upcoming July primary runoffs despite the ongoing debate on safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationally, the issue of increasing mail-in balloting began in March as soon as social distancing guidelines began to be enforced. Proponents say it’s a safer way to cast ballots while opponents say an all mail-in vote is ripe for fraud.
“As of now, the virus does NOT qualify you for voting by mail,” Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter told the Leader-News. “The Secretary of State’s office will let us know if that changes.”
Currently, five states (Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah) conduct mail-in voting for all.
In Texas, ballot by mail is only available to a small percentage of people. To request a ballot by mail, a person must meet one of the following qualifications: be 65 years or older; disabled; be out of the county throughout early voting and on election day; or be in jail, but eligible to vote.
No requests for ballot by mail have come into the Wharton County elections office since the primary.
“I think the election will be pretty normal except for all the clean hands via hand sanitizer,” Richter said.
People must vote by party and, if they cast a ballot in the March primary, they can only vote in that primary runoff. In November, however, they are free to vote for whatever candidate they prefer, regardless of party.
The GOP ballot has only one item, the run-off race between Sarah Hudgins and Cindy Hernandez for the Wharton County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office.
The Democratic ballot has no local races on it. Instead, those voters are asked to vote upon the U.S. senatorial runoff race between Mary “MJ” Hegar and Royce West along with the state railroad commissioner runoff between Robert R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda. Democratic winners will earn their party’s nomination and a spot on the upcoming November ballot.
Turnout is expected to be light.
“I am guessing 2,000 to 3,000 voters total,” Richter said.
Early voting runs June 29 to July 10 for the primary election runoff with Election Day coming Tuesday, July 14.
