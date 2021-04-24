Two Wharton County teenage students proved age is just a number Tuesday at the Wharton County Youth Fair’s 2021 steer show.
Ashlyn Peters, 13, of El Campo and Myla Mahalitc, 15, of East Bernard raised the winning steers, earning overall Grand Champion and overall Reserve Champion titles, respectively.
“It takes a combination of a lot of hard work and dedication to take care of the animals throughout the year,” Peters said. “To come to the fair is always fun. To see friends from across the county and to have the opportunity to show your project.”
“We work all year long, my family and I,” Mahalitc said. “We work our tails off all year long and it all comes down to this. I feel so grateful to have the opportunity to show.”
Ammann Barn served as the steer show’s stage, with the competition beginning at 3 p.m. The competitors were young, but many already had years of experience, and it showed as animals and handlers moved swiftly and purposefully around the show ring. Each steer was examined before the winners were announced.
Peters is in seventh grade and attends El Campo Middle School. Peters’ black cross-bred steer weighed in at 1,435 pounds, taking home the Grand Champion title in the American breed division as well. Peter and her family affectionately call the steer “Marshawn” after former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.
“He was a very good, very tough football player and the steer had a tremendous attitude so it worked out,” Peters’ father, Shawn said.
Peters has been competing in livestock shows since she was in third grade, and plans on saving the money she earns for college. Peters obtained Marshawn in the fall of 2020, providing daily care for the animal and training him for shows.
“There’s a lot of washing and brushing, walking and practice showing so he does just right at the show,” Peters said.
Mahalitc is a freshman at East Bernard High School. Her animal, nicknamed “Tuffy,” is a black, American Brangus steer weighing 1,480 pounds. Tomorrow, Sunday, April 25, marks the one year anniversary of when Mahalitc began caring for Tuffy.
“There were so many things I did to prepare,” Mahalitc said. “I had to make sure he was cleaned off, he was ready to show … I worked with them every day. During the last year he has been pampered like you would not believe.”
Competing in shows like WCYF and raising animals sparked a passion for Mahalitc that she wants to carry on in her career.
“I grew up in the livestock industry, so I plan on going to college for the livestock industry,” she said.
Peters and Mahalitc will participate in the WCYF Sale of Excellence, which begins at noon today, Saturday, April 24. (Please look to future coverage for more information on this event.)
