After six months of in-town busing, parents and administrators are overall happy with the El Campo ISD program’s results.
“I work out of town. It has really helped since I was paying for my kids to have rides or struggling to see how I would even pick them up,” parent Lupe Garcia said.
Garcia was coordinating a Myatt Elementary and middle school student before the bus program let her get her kids to school more conveniently.
The program has 80 students signed-up with 60-65 daily riders. At its start, the busing program signed up 70 students and bused about 50 per day.
“Students and families are taking full advantage of the increased busing opportunities,” Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
“We expanded in January, but we don’t plan to expand further. Hopefully, if staffing holds, we can maintain routes, otherwise we’d have to consolidate. We have a shortage of drivers,” Director of Transportation Mark Freeman said.
Safety is the prime concern, with the district limiting riders due to spacing.
“We’ve had other parents contact about signing up, but we don’t have the capacity to expand. We’re close to capacity on any given day,” Freeman said.
Staffing limits the program’s ability to expand.
“If we could find another driver or two, we could benefit from additional stops in high density areas,” Freeman said.
1303 Delta, 401 Ricebird and 1185 Olivia are the in-town stops for the buses; as well as El Campo High School, El Campo Middle School, Northside Elementary and Hutchins Elementary. The Myatt Elementary stop was consolidated with Northside so Myatt riders walk to Myatt from Northside and back.
Garcia participated in the initial survey to establish routes and that was the only hiccup in program’s roll out.
“Feedback has been positive. The only frustration expressed has been from people that didn’t respond to the surveys, so they couldn’t participate.
“Anyone that responded, we made room for,” Freeman said.
A board decision in the 2011-12 school year cut back on transportation expenses as part of a $3 million budget cut, due to state funding being cut in 2010.
The financial impact on the district has been minimal according to the transportation department. “We had to divert or modify routes, but we didn’t need to add buses or routes, we’ve just been filling kids on existent routes. We’ve made better use of existing structure,” Freeman said.
