LISD Principal Skinner

“If we allow them to act like that here, are we really preparing them for what expectations are like outside the borders of Louise,” Skinner said.

Following an injury and a fight at Hornet Stadium, Louise parents will be required to supervise younger children at football games.

LISD principals Lori Heard, Mary Trochta and Katrese Skinner presented the new rule for students attending football games at the September LISD board meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.