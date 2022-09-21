Following an injury and a fight at Hornet Stadium, Louise parents will be required to supervise younger children at football games.
LISD principals Lori Heard, Mary Trochta and Katrese Skinner presented the new rule for students attending football games at the September LISD board meeting.
“We want to move forward with a policy to not allow students in eight grade or under in (to games) without a parent. We want to encourage parents to keep their kids with them in the stands and encourage less running around at the football games,” Skinner said.
El Campo ISD implemented a similar policy earlier this football season.
A lack of supervision, Louise officials said, could be dangerous for students.
“There was an altercation ... with three kids fighting and the officer stopped them but there was nobody out there. Somebody could have slipped and fell while that was going on,” Heard said. “The weekend before, we had a minor accident that could have been major, someone sliding down that wheelchair ramp and fell between the trash can and cement of the wheelchair ramp and busted his head right there ... I took him up (in the stands) and his head was bloody. He started freaking out. His parents were in the stands, but it’s going to happen when parents aren’t there.”
Officials said they believe the lack of structure and training are doing their students a disservice.
“If we allow them to act like that here, are we really preparing them for what expectations are like outside the borders of Louise,” Skinner said.
