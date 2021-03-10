A Lampasas woman who told deputies she lit a Hillje storage building on fire to keep warm has now been indicted by the Wharton County Grand Jury.
After what may have been an argument, 37-year-old Sarah Beth Cowey was apparently dropped off at the old Hillje Hillside Drive Inn on the night of Jan. 12.
“She started the fire in a portable shed next to the old store,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said. “She reported to officers that, she was cold and needed to warm up.”
The indictment alleges Cowley used a lighter to ignite cardboard inside the shed.
The small building was completely destroyed. Loss of it and its contents is estimated at almost $25,000.
Cowey was found by deputies the next morning in the parking lot of Prasek’s Hillje Smokehouse wearing a trash bag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.