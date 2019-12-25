Shop LOCAL! is absolutely vital, officials say, but once the public has made their purchases in town, there’s still work to be done to grow El Campo’s economy.
That’s where the collaboration between the city and the City Development Corporation of El Campo comes in, doing the work to help bring in new business, grow existing ones or just help local shopkeepers remain in business.
It’s made a difference for more than 50 businesses in the last three years from light industry like Aquafit Chlorination Systems, to retail stores like DNJ Designs and Millhouse Furniture to eateries like Diamond W Restaurant to the BBQ Place and Molli B’s Coffee Cafe.
Using a quarter cent of the city’s sales tax collection, the CDC serves as El Campo’s economic development corporation. The agency works with businesses via infrastructure and site improvement grants and job creation incentives as well as help with opportunity zones, tax credits and foreign trade zones.
Growing the city equals assistance to each and every homeowner in El Campo.
“If the tax base continues to grow per trend, we will likely see continued decreases in the rates,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said. “Additionally, we have seen significant increases in sales tax, which has a direct impact on the tax rate.”
Three years ago, El Campo sales tax rebates, for example, brought in $3.7 million. This year, the state sent $4.5 million – most of that growth in the direct result of the Shop LOCAL! movement made possible by each participating individual.
“The goal of economic development is to expand the tax base and create quality sustainable jobs for residents, and we need all the help we can get expanding the tax base from our local stakeholders. This means everyone,” CDC Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said, adding it’s not just the CDC and the city doing this work.
“Most site selectors come into town incognito to ‘check us out.’ Everyone in El Campo and all of Wharton County needs to show a supportive, business friendly atmosphere. You never know who the folks are who are sitting next to you at lunch. We should all strive to keep negatives to a minimum and accentuate the positives ... and there are a LOT of positives in our community.”
The city and CDC worked to review those positives during a recent joint session.
Recent major projects include the $3 million CDC pledge to assist with the rail-supported warehouse project as well as water and sewer line extensions on Hwy. 71 South with the CDC paying $275,000 for the $591,331 project, a 50/50 split on a $557,231 project from Lily Street to U.S. 59 and its frontage and $100,000 from the CDC for the Lost Lagoon RV resort.
Future plans include helping develop commercial infrastructure along the highway, more job creation incentives and the promotion of residential development.
“The development of the abundant vacant commercial acreage in El Campo, the improved feeder roads and Interstate designation, along with the coming industrial development, all add up to a burgeoning economy for our community. The three Opportunity Zones within the city limits of El Campo is drawing interest from investors seeking rural projects to support,” Gibson said.
