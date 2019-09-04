The El Campo Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture is hosting a “State of the City and County 2019” Luncheon partnering with the City of El Campo, El Campo Independent School District, El Campo Memorial Hospital, City Development Corporation and Wharton County Judge at The 409 Club on Friday, Oct. 18.
Also on that day, State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst will be speaking at the Wharton Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn at the Wharton Civic Center.
The El Campo event will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with $35 tickets for members and $30 for non members available through the chamber of commerce.
The Wharton event, also including a catered lunch, starts at noon and will be over by 1:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the chamber office.
As chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Kolkhorst sets public health policies, regulates physicians and licensed health professionals, and provides oversight to state agencies including the Health & Human Services Commission, Department of Family & Protective Services and the Texas Medical Board.
