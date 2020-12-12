Guided by candlelight, Biblical figures will walk the streets of El Campo next week during the annual Christmas-time celebration of Las Posadas.
Members of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church will be reenacting baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph’s Christmas pilgrimage to Bethlehem according to Luke 2:1 – 7. Las Posadas is a Mexican tradition held annually Dec. 16 through 24.
Before taking shelter in the stable where Jesus was born, Mary and Joseph were denied boarding at inns, and this is what is reenacted for nine days leading up to Christmas Eve.
“It’s a traditional custom to make the pilgrimage, traveling with Mary, Joseph and Jesus, the Christ child, as they look for a place to stay,” St. Robert’s Father Philip Brune said. “It’s a Biblical part of our faith, where we read sacred scripture. Mary and Joseph, there was no room for them in the inn. It’s a meditation on that reality.”
Literally, Las Posadas translates to “the Inns” or “lodging.” It is a tradition celebrated in Mexico, Spain and many Latin American countries, according to the Smithsonian Institution website.
In El Campo, Las Posadas participants will gather at the St. Robert’s after evening Mass. Mary and Joseph are traditionally played by children and are followed by others dressed as shepherds and angels. Then, as Mary rides a miniature pony, the group walks to a designated house where they will ask for shelter and be rejected, as Mary and Joseph were.
Prayers and hymns will be recited in Spanish as the group walks to their nearby destinations.
“It’s a candlelight procession,” Brune said. “It’s usually really pretty.”
A different house will play the part of the inn each night, but the family designated as innkeeper will have the same response for their visitors. Afterward, the group will head back to St. Robert’s for prayers and food. Another tradition, the breaking of seven piñatas to represent the seven deadly sins, will also be celebrated.
Protective face masks will be worn this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Brune said, and social distancing will be followed during the actual pilgrimage at the actual feast afterward.
“A majority of the Posadas occur outside, so it’s an easier event to do,” Brune said. “Then people can space out in the hall afterwards.”
The entire community is invited to attend Las Posadas, not just members of the church or Spanish-speakers.
“Everyone is invited to walk with the holy family of Mary, Joseph and Jesus,” Brune said.
Mass at St. Robert’s, 512 Tegner, will be at 6 p.m. followed by Las Posadas at 6:30 p.m. starting Wednesday, Dec. 16 through Thursday, Dec. 24.
