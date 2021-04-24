Farmers and ranchers who have dedicated decades to their work were honored at the annual Wharton County Youth Fair Ag Day Banquet, where ag industry members from all over the Gulf Coast region gathered Tuesday.
The dinner was held starting at 6 p.m. at WCYF’s Crescent Hall. Keynote speaker and Houston meteorologist Neil Frank spoke on weather trends and climate prediction at the event with an attendance of about 200. The awards were presented by WCYF President Ed Weinheimer and AgriLife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen.
“It was an enjoyable evening, and it was great getting to visit with friends in the local ag industry,” Bowen said.
Scholarships were awarded to eight Wharton County college students. Recipients were Blair Berry, Sam Houston State University; Caydi Blaha, Texas A&M University; Hannah Chumchal, TAMU; Shane Hlavinka, Texas Christian University; Colby Jedlicka, WCJC/TAMU; Jacob Minks, TAMU; Shea Potts, TAMU and Blair Watz, TAMU.
The last WCYF Ag Day Banquet was held in 2019. The banquet was not held in 2020, since the fair was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Rice Farmer(s) of the Year
Rice Farmer of the Year was a dual award this year, given to James “Tommy” and Warren Morton who are father and son. Tommy and Warren are third and fourth generation rice farmers, respectively, and raise cattle outside of Louise.
“Tommy and Warren are genuine, good men who take great pride in their work … by being good land stewards,” Bowen said.
Tommy graduated from El Campo High School in 1965 and attended Wharton County Junior College. He farmed for more than 40 years until retiring in 2014 due to illness, but helps Warren around the farm to this day, is an avid hog hunter and enjoys rebuilding vintage tractors. He is married to Naomi, and they have four children, including Warren.
Warren is also an ECHS alumni, graduating in 1988, and he grew up showing cattle at WCYF. Like his father, Warren enjoys hunting as well as fishing. He and his wife, Cody, have two children who they are teaching how to farm.
Cattleman of the Year
Robert Spitzmiller, a rancher in Egypt, received the Cattleman of the Year honor. Spitzmiller has managed his family’s ranch since 1993 and participates in WCYF Dairy Merit sponsorship annually.
“This year, he confronted the terrible ice storm of February 13th,” Bowen said. “This meant breaking ice on water troughs and trying to save freezing calves as they were being born. He made it through.”
Spitzmiller has been married to his wife, Kelley, for 41 years, and they have two children who they raised on the ranch. Spitzmiller spent lots of time at dairy shows with his kids and he taught them how to care for dairy cows. He is a WCJC and TAMU graduate.
Row Crop Farmer of the Year
Howard Wittig of Lane City was honored as Row Crop Farmer of the Year. A former regional sales manager for fertilizer company PostashCorp, Wittig retired in 2012 and has farmed experimental wheat and soybean plots to help AgriLife Extension during the last few years.
“His love of farming, and not only helping but educating others on the importance of agriculture and its impact on the entire economy, has always been one of his goals,” Bowen said.
Wittig grew up on a farm less than two miles from his current one, later graduating from Wharton High School and then TAMU Kingsville. He and his wife, Loretta, married shortly before Wittig was drafted into the Army, where he earned the rank of sergeant. He is currently on the Wharton County Texas Farm Bureau board.
Ag Man of the Year
The final award of the night, for Ag Man of the Year, was given to Doug Ondrias of El Campo who has been the United Ag ag parts, fuel and lawn and garden department manager for almost 35 years.
“Doug has played a key role in the Gulf Coast agricultural community by knowing the answer or putting together a solution for getting farmers back in the field,” Bowen said. “We would venture to say Doug has helped almost every farmer in this Gulf Coast region in one way or another.”
Ondrias is a 1981 ECHS graduate, and he attended Texas State Technical College of Waco. He is a former El Campo Lion’s Club president, 2008-2009, and is now the club’s Lion Tamer.
He and his wife, Kathy, have two children, and they all love to hunt, fish and camp together. His kids were involved in Boy Scouts, softball and baseball, which Ondrias coached.
