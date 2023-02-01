Robert Allen Satterfield

A Wharton County jury took right at five hours to come back with a “guilty as charged in the indictment” verdict in The State of Texas vs. Robert Allen Satterfield.

Satterfield was found guilty of the capital murder on June 10, 2018 of Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., who would have celebrated his fifth birthday the day after he was murdered on rural property near Burr in East Wharton County. He was killed along with his parents, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, and Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, all of Angleton.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.