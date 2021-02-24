The third gunman in a December shootout on Lundy Avenue near Main Street has been caught, police say, two months after bullets flew.
One vehicle was struck by bullets in the Dec. 15, 2020 incident, the only apparent contact in what may have been a drive-by shooting.
Drew Avrie Quinonez, 19, of 704.5 Alvin surrendered at the Wharton County Jail at 10:25 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, booked on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Two other teens, who police say were likely firing at Quinonez, had already been arrested in relation to the same shooting.
Deadly conduct charges were filed for 17-year-old Blake Eli Garcia and 18-year-old Michael Anthony Garcia Jr., both of 512 Main. Both Garcias posted $10,000 bonds and were released shortly after the initial arrest.
Police have not released what sparked the gunfire between these two and Quinonez.
