Hard right turns by two tropical systems this week saved Wharton County from any likely hurricane damage, but did result in the first burn ban of 2020.
It may be a short one, Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said, but it takes effect at sundown today.
Whether a burn ban is ordered in Wharton County is determined by readings on the state’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index.
The zero to 800 scale measures moisture missing from soil based on a county wide average. At zero, ground can’t hold any more water. Each 100 points up the scale means soil would need roughly an inch of slow, soaking rain to become throughly soggy.
At 500, an area is considered to be at extreme danger for wildfire and, in Wharton County, a burn ban is automatically ordered.
“Rain chances may increase with the approach of Hurricane Laura. If the index falls below 500, the ban will be immediately discontinued,” Kirkland said.
At Monday’s reading, the county’s average KBDI was 516.
The National Weather Service calls for a better than 50 percent chance of rain today with chances diminishing tomorrow. Until Hurricane Laura makes landfall, however, forecasts can change quickly.
