Early voting results

Voting was tight between Wharton County candidates for county treasurer with Audrey Wessels Scearce slightly ahead of Christa Lynn Albrecht 1,882 to 1,881 with the release of the total vote.

Additional mail in ballots are expected, making the outcome of the treasurer race uncertain. Below is Wharton County Results from highlighted races:

 

GOP ticket

 

State Representative District 85

Phil W. Stephenson (i) -- 3,410

Artemio “Art” Hernandez -- 179

Stan Kitzman -- 256

Fred Robert -- 155

 

State Senator District 22 

Joan Huffman (i) -- 3,123

 

U.S. Rep. District 22

Gregory Thorne -- 780

Troy E. Nehls (i) -- 3,072

 

County Treasurer

Audrey Wessels Scearce -- 1,882

Christa Lynch Albrecht -- 1,881

............

 

Democratic ticket

 

U.S. Rep. District 22

Jamie Kaye Jordan -- 612

 

State Senate District 17

Titus Benton -- 306

Miguel Gonzalez -- 359

 

State Representative District 85

Larry E. Baggett -- 588

There are no contested local races on the 2022 Democratic Primary ballot.

