Early voting results

Voting was tight between Wharton County candidates for county treasurer with Audrey Wessels Scearce slightly ahead of Christa Lynn Albrecht 1,882 to 1,881 with the release of the total vote.
Additional mail in ballots are expected, making the outcome of the treasurer race uncertain. Below is Wharton County Results from highlighted races:
GOP ticket
State Representative District 85
Phil W. Stephenson (i) -- 3,410
Artemio “Art” Hernandez -- 179
Stan Kitzman -- 256
Fred Robert -- 155
State Senator District 22
Joan Huffman (i) -- 3,123
U.S. Rep. District 22
Gregory Thorne -- 780
Troy E. Nehls (i) -- 3,072
County Treasurer
Audrey Wessels Scearce -- 1,882
Christa Lynch Albrecht -- 1,881
............
Democratic ticket
U.S. Rep. District 22
Jamie Kaye Jordan -- 612
State Senate District 17
Titus Benton -- 306
Miguel Gonzalez -- 359
State Representative District 85
Larry E. Baggett -- 588
There are no contested local races on the 2022 Democratic Primary ballot.
