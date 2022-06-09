Murder trial costs, count outpacing DA staffing

Wharton County has more murder suspects than they have staff to prosecute the crimes and there’s no indication things will get anything but worse.
Tuesday, the county grand jury tentatively was set to hear evidence against two more suspected killers. The indictment list, however, had not been released by press time.
The Wharton County District Attorney’s Office is struggling to keep up, DA Dawn Allison said, even with assistance from the Texas State Attorney General’s Office, a prosecution assistance program provided without direct cost to Wharton County.
Trial preparation for the pending capital murder trial of Robert Satterfield is currently costing the county about $400,000 per year, roughly $1.2 million in the past three years. The Rosenberg man stands accused of killing the Angleton family of Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, and their five-year-old son Ray Shawn Hudson Jr. and burning their bodies outside of Burr, a small community in East Wharton County on June 16, 2018.
It’s the cost of justice, County Judge Philip Spenrath said Tuesday. “We all want to make sure justice is done ... I want the law to always be upheld to its fullest extent.”
County commissioners court doesn’t decide who is prosecuted or how, that’s DA Allison’s decision. Commissioners authorize the budgetary dollars to pay the bills.
“Murder trials are not something that happen in a week,” Spenrath said, adding each budget cycle commissioners consult with the DA’s office on likely capital murder trials and budget accordingly.
“I’m not an advocate of raising taxes,” Spenrath said, but added an increase in capital murder case prosecutions would require exactly that. “We all want to make sure justice is done. We’d just have to raise taxes to get the revenue.”
The DA’s office currently operates with a full-time investigator, three ADAs, three legal assistants and a receptionist in addition to Allison. A grant will fund a contract attorney next year.
“Unfortunately, the increase in violent crime is occurring all around the Houston area not just in Wharton County ... We are already there (overwhelmed) as our office is already working long and extra hours to keep up,” DA Dawn Allison said. “(The AG’s Office prosecutors) are currently assisting on the pending death penalty case and have taken over the full prosecution of some others.”
AG prosecutors, however, are available to counties across the state and are limited.
“I have requested funds for additional staffing issues each year since I have been in office. I realize the commissioners have a budget and fiduciary duty to the citizens of Wharton County, however I also believe there is a duty to protect our community by providing the needed resources to prosecute theses offenses,” Allison said. “{The DA’s office is doing) everything we possibly can to bring justice to victims and their families.”.
Wharton County has 19 pending murder cases awaiting trial, the latest of which involves Rebecca Lynn Hart, 21 a mother charged with killing her two-year-old child May 9 via extended abuse.
There have already been two murder cases in the first five months this year, involving three defendants – Hart along with two El Campo men, Joey Angel Gonzales, 22, and Francisco Rene Hernandez, 18, accused of killing an elderly man on Bruns Street during what appears to have been a robbery attempt.
Two murders in five months is low in a suburban area, but Wharton County is not suburban and doesn’t have the same DA’s office staff as Austin or Sugar Land. Consequently, the effort at prosecution can quickly become outpaced by the crimes committed.
“We are planning on presenting at least two (murder cases) to a jury before the end of 2022,” Allison said.
But trials take time from the initial investigation police investigation to the DA’s office further review to trial preparations to presenting the case. All trials also take funding with capital cases taking years to full investigate and prosecute.
“With 19 defendants charged with murder in addition to other violent crimes, sexual assaults against children, thefts, etc. pending it could be years before these victims’ families might see justice,” Allison said.
