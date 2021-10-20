Two people are dead following an East Bernard home burglary Friday with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department on the hunt for suspects.
“I believe this is an isolated incident, and the community and general public as a whole should not be in any immediate danger,” WCSO Capt. B.J. Novak said Tuesday.
The victims were identified as John Vasquez Jr., 34, and Blanca Vasquez, 35 of 16320 FM 1164 in East Bernard. They were pronounced dead by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Tim Drapela.
A Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office deputy was the first law enforcement officer at the scene arriving at 11:57 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 in reference to a home burglary. Soon the WCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division was summoned, confirming two victims in the home were shot to death.
Pct. 2 Constable J.A. Szymanski, who is based in East Bernard, said he is familiar with the area, but didn’t know the victims personally. The victims’ home is about 100 yards apart from the next door neighbor.
Judge Drapela conducted an inquest and ordered an autopsy be performed by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office. The two had not been released to a funeral home as of press time.
“Out of an abundance of caution, there will be additional presence by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office in and around East Bernard ISD,” the WCSO said in a news release Monday morning.
Investigators have located a person of interest, according to the WCSO. The Texas Rangers are assisting with the case.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, contact Sgt. Scott Grosser at 979-532-1550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.