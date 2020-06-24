Louise ISD trustees will meet tomorrow night to discuss Texas Education waivers, the upcoming school board member election and more.
Board members will be considering several waivers with the TEA for the district. All of the waivers the district is considering are due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
Some of the waivers that will be considered include changing the due date of the annual financial report, teacher professional development requirements and educator appraisals.
This year’s regular board election will be for trustee positions two, five, six and seven. Trustee positions will be up for election Nov. 3 listed on the general election ballot.
“We have to put in an order for an election so that we can be included on the ballot,” Superintendent Garth Oliver said. “The election is the same election date as the general election, so we’re not holding an in-house election.”
LISD trustee terms last four years, and a board election is held every two years. Applications to be on the ballot this year will be available beginning Monday, July 20 and can be turned in through Monday, Aug. 17.
Other items on the agenda are:
The board will consider payment of employee insurance premiums.
Trustees will discuss an insurance proposal from Property Casualty Alliance of Texas, which is the district’s facility and vehicle insurer.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 at the LISD building, 408 Second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.