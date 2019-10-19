“I want him to resign. It’s time to cut the head off the snake,” State Rep. Phil Stephenson, R-Wharton, said one day before headed to Austin for a confrontation.
“Him” also known as Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, R-Lake Jackson, is accused of conspiring to defeat Stevenson and nine other Republican House members in the next year’s elections.
“Have you heard the tape? It’s all true. I’m going to tell him to his face. People don’t do that. This is Texas. People don’t do that,” Stephenson said.
Conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan of Empower Texans started the furor, announcing that during a June 12 meeting with Bonnen, he was asked, and refused, to help undermine the re-election campaigns of Stephenson and nine other Republican state reps.
The request, Sullivan said in a June 19 letter, was made by Rep. Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock), the then head of the House Republican Caucus, after Bonnen left the room. Sullivan released a recording of the session.
Bonnen, who has used his speaker’s post to tout unity among the GOP House, at first denied any effort to undermine campaigns and later issued a general apology without addressing specific issues.
Burrows resigned his post.
“If you need some primaries to fight in, I will leave you and Dustin (Burrows) will tell you some that we would love it if you fought in them,” Bonnen says on the tape to Sullivan, asking for a “kind of understanding.”
He later adds, “... The Speaker of the House shouldn’t tell you some folks to go pop, but he has some folks, if you want to go pop, they’re going to have to find their own money ...
“... If Phil Stephenson is finding himself needing help in a primary, he’s getting $150,000 out of me. And what does that mean? Think about that for a while. ....”
Stephenson and other Texas House Republicans went to Austin Friday for a 1 p.m. private meeting with Bonnen expected to be in attendance.
“I’m hoping all 82 of us will be there,” Stephenson said.
The outcome of that meeting was not available as of press time.
Bonnen became the Speaker during the last Legislative session. It was a move Stephenson said he did not support, although he said he had not had any clashes with Bonnen.
