Eager for a small taste of normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, El Campo and Louise students spent the week celebrating homecoming and honoring as many traditions as possible.
“So far, everything has been pretty exciting,” El Campo High School Principal Demetric Wells said Tuesday.
ECHS and Louise High School traditionally host school dances in addition to the homecoming football games, but this year the pandemic won’t allow large gatherings. Themed dress up days, spirit pep rallies, nominations for homecoming court and other beloved traditions were still be honored, however.
Homecoming king and queen nominees at both high schools have already been selected, and the king and queen at each school were announced Friday. The homecoming queens and LHS king was announced at the Friday night games, while the ECHS king was selected at the Friday afternoon pep rally.
In years past, around four students were nominated for homecoming king and four for queen. This year, ECHS leaders decided students from each student organization would be nominated for the 2020 homecoming court and plan to continue this practice in the future.
“We’ll have more kids nominated for the homecoming court this year than in years past, so that’s a positive change,” Wells said. “We wanted to recognize more kids and have more involvement in homecoming among more of our clubs and organizations.”
An outdoor Ricebird-themed pep rally will be held at ECHS Friday afternoon, while LHS celebrated the Hornets at an indoor pep rally the same day.
Spirit dress up days for the school are typically held the week leading up to homecoming where students wear costumes to school according to each day’s theme. This year, themes for ECHS and LHS included twinning day, sports team day, future career day and neon day.
El Campo ISD parents took to social media last week when rumors popped up that ECHS planned to ditch a patriotic theme day in favor of a tropical theme day. While Superintendent Bob Callaghan confirmed to local media Tuesday that a switch was considered due to disruption other schools had experienced with USA theme spirit days, the district ultimately opted to hold a USA theme day on Thursday.
“After very conscious discussions and based on good intentions to outwardly show support for the American flag and the United States of America, we have decided to believe in the good intentions of all of our students and employees and (brought) back the Wear Your Red, White and Blue theme,” according to a statement from Callaghan.
The homecoming games for both schools were played Friday, Sept. 18. ECHS played Wharton High School and LHS played Woodsboro High School.
The Louise High School Principal was not reachable by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.